High-speed chase leads multiple agencies through several counties Sunday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed multiple agencies are involved in a multi-county high-speed chase, chasing a suspect(s) of interest. It’s advising people to avoid the area north of US-54, west of Kingman.

The chase started around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Kiowa County. The KHP said the chase then led troopers through Pratt County and they are now working in Kingman County.

12 News is monitoring the situation and will provide more details once they’re available.

