Water restrictions implemented in Norton

NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Norton is moving up its water restrictions from Memorial Day to April 28 due to extreme drought.

The order goes into effect at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The city said it’s enacting the order due to “circumstances and conditions adversely affecting the normal usage of water which include the scheduled maintenance of the water tower and the extreme drought conditions affecting Northwest Kansas.”

Norton will begin implementing water restrictions beginning Friday. (City of Norton)

