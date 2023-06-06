Kapaun grad Sam Stevens qualifies for U.S. Open

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kapaun Mt. Carmel grad Sam Stevens shot 13-under par during Monday’s U.S. Open qualifying event in Springfield, Ohio.

He shot bogey-free rounds of 65 and 62 to earn top honors and a spot in the 123rd U.S. Open next week at Los Angeles Country Club. Stevens made the cut in last year’s event.

Stevens owns one professional victory at the 2021 Holcim Colombia Classic on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Stevens, an 2018 national champ at Oklahoma State, secured his PGA Tour card by tying for 12th at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship in September.

He has competed in 21 events this season dating back to September, highlights by a second-place finish at the Valero Texas Open. He has made four-straight cuts at the Wells Fargo Championship, Byron Nelson, PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge. According to the PGA, he’s 57th in the FedEx Cup and has earned nearly $1.7 million.

The U.S. Open begins June 15.

