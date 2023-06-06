Kapaun grad Sam Stevens qualifies for U.S. Open

Sam Stevens hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Byron Nelson golf...
Sam Stevens hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kapaun Mt. Carmel grad Sam Stevens shot 13-under par during Monday’s U.S. Open qualifying event in Springfield, Ohio.

He shot bogey-free rounds of 65 and 62 to earn top honors and a spot in the 123rd U.S. Open next week at Los Angeles Country Club. Stevens made the cut in last year’s event.

Stevens owns one professional victory at the 2021 Holcim Colombia Classic on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica.

Stevens, an 2018 national champ at Oklahoma State, secured his PGA Tour card by tying for 12th at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship in September.

He has competed in 21 events this season dating back to September, highlights by a second-place finish at the Valero Texas Open. He has made four-straight cuts at the Wells Fargo Championship, Byron Nelson, PGA Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge. According to the PGA, he’s 57th in the FedEx Cup and has earned nearly $1.7 million.

The U.S. Open begins June 15.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Dontresha Sabree Thomas is a the suspect of an Amber Alert out of Topeka for which she's...
Amber Alert canceled: 4 Topeka children safe, mother in custody
Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City
Fire at Rawlins County school.
Surveillance video sought after fire breaks out at Rawlins County Jr.-Sr. High School
A west Wichita dental office reported people stealing four of its trees.
W. Wichita dental office reports trees stolen, asks for suspected thieves to return them
Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Woman found unconscious, lying in street in east Wichita

Latest News

Kristi Bredbenner.
Wichita State softball coach Kristi Bredbenner signs through 2028
On Monday, Wichita State Univeristy named Brian Green its new head baseball coach.
Wichita State names Brian Green new head baseball coach
Report: Wichita State, KU basketball set to play in Kansas City
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas men’s basketball announces 2023-24 non-conference slate