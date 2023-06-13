Machinists union workers hold rally ahead of contract expiration

Members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 70 are in negotiations...
Members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 70 are in negotiations with Spirit AeroSystems over their next contract.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Cale Chapman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 70 rallied Tuesday as they’re in negotiations with Spirit AeroSystems over their next contract. The current contract expires on June 23. Ahead of that, contact negotiations between Spirt and the local machinists union have been going on for weeks.

One of the union’s biggest concerns is the removal of core and enhanced insurance options, followed by outsourcing and language dealing with the overtime policy.

The biggest chant heard from the nearly 100 union members gathered for a rally outside Spirit’s administrative building was, “No core out the door.”

In a statement, Spirit said it continues to bargain with the union in good faith and that the company’s goal is to provide impacted employees a fair and competent contract.

Union members are set to vote on the next contract next Wednesday, June 21 at Hartman Arena, in Park City. The union says if the contract is rejected, workers are prepared to strike.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 60-year-old Ignacio Negrete-Diaz and 37-year-old Oscar Martinez-Ortiz...
2 arrested after nearly 30 gallons of liquid meth found in SE Wichita home
WICHWAY camera showing Kellogg at Woodlawn
Kellogg back open after disturbance with shots fired leads to temporary closure
On Saturday, Courtney Wages of Wichita was crowned 2023 Miss Kansas.
Wichita woman crowned in Miss Kansas 2023
The Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person drowned at Kanopolis State Lakes...
Man drowns at Kanopolis Lake
Dr. Dustin Harker died in a whitewater rafting accident. Survivors include his wife of nearly...
Family, community mourn death of Hutchinson doctor, father of 13

Latest News

Valley Center Public Schools, USD 262 header
Voters in Valley Center school district to decide on $73.9 million bond issue
Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week
Wheel Chair Golf
Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week
Pros teach wheelchair golf during Wichita Open week
Wichita Police Department Jensen Hughes Report
WPD Jensen Hughes Report