Machinists union workers hold rally ahead of contract expiration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 70 rallied Tuesday as they’re in negotiations with Spirit AeroSystems over their next contract. The current contract expires on June 23. Ahead of that, contact negotiations between Spirt and the local machinists union have been going on for weeks.

One of the union’s biggest concerns is the removal of core and enhanced insurance options, followed by outsourcing and language dealing with the overtime policy.

The biggest chant heard from the nearly 100 union members gathered for a rally outside Spirit’s administrative building was, “No core out the door.”

In a statement, Spirit said it continues to bargain with the union in good faith and that the company’s goal is to provide impacted employees a fair and competent contract.

Union members are set to vote on the next contract next Wednesday, June 21 at Hartman Arena, in Park City. The union says if the contract is rejected, workers are prepared to strike.

