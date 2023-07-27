Woman recalls final conversation with grandson as shooting investigation continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Wichita police continue to investigate a shooting that left 14-year-old Malachi Sicka dead, his family is trying to come to terms with what happened. Police haven’t made an arrest in the case from Monday night, but report having promising leads.

Wednesday afternoon, 12 News spoke with Sicka’s grandmother to learn more about the boy and how is family is moving forward.

“Lost, numb, waiting for him to walk through my door. I can’t even go into his bedroom,” Sicka’s grandmother, Rachael Mejia said.

Mejia recalled the last conversation she had with her grandson.

“He said he was walking down here to the park and a friend was going to give him a ride, and he was going to his stepmom’s house and he was going to call me when he got there,” Mejia said.

Wichita police said Sicka died near Skyline Park, in the area of Lincoln and Washington. The teen’s family wants answers.

“I believe that this was a gang-related shooting and it was organized by a gang,” Mejia said. “We need answers. I want answers. If this was a juvenile, I don’t want them charged as juvenile. You pulled the trigger like you were an adult, face up to it like an adult.”

Through tears, she offered a message to fellow parents and guardians.

“Take your kids to dinner. Sit down to have dinner with them, because I don’t get to no more.”

Link for those wishing to help Sicka’s family with funeral expenses:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/hes-only-14-he-didnt-deserve-this?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email%2B2300-co-team-welcome

