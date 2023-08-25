Gas leak in downtown Wichita forces businesses to evacuate

The gas leak forced the evacuation of several businesses and a daycare.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There was a large fire presence around Douglas and St. Francis Friday morning due to a gas leak.

Around 8:30 a.m. firefighters were called to check the smell of gas. They temporarily evacuated some apartments above businesses and daycare while they searched for the source of the problem.

Crews tracked the leak to a pilot light that went out on a stove at Rain Cafe.

Crews from Kansas Gas Service checked it out from there.

