Valley Center hosts 61st annual Fall Festival

Valley Center host 61st annual Fall Festival.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Valley Center hosts its 61st annual fall festival September 22nd and 23rd.

The event kicked off Friday night with button registration, the first round of the WEEE entertainment ride-o-rama, and Southern Voice on the main stage.

Saturday events include the fall festival parade, pickleball tournament, frog and turtle races, performing arts presentations, dance demos, live music, and more.

If you’re interested in participating, the festival will run until 10 p.m. Saturday night. Additional information can be found on the Valley Center Chambers website.

