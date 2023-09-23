Valley Center hosts 61st annual Fall Festival

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - Valley Center hosts its 61st annual fall festival September 22nd and 23rd.

The event kicked off Friday night with button registration, the first round of the WEEE entertainment ride-o-rama, and Southern Voice on the main stage.

Saturday events include the fall festival parade, pickleball tournament, frog and turtle races, performing arts presentations, dance demos, live music, and more.

If you’re interested in participating, the festival will run until 10 p.m. Saturday night. Additional information can be found on the Valley Center Chambers website.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com