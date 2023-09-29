Former Shocker great and Cheney head coach inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The success speaks for itself for Cheney volleyball as the wins keep piling up - 490 of them in the past 15 seasons to be exact.

“I mean under a great coaching staff we’re able to do anything, said Cheney senior Alex Bittner. “We always work as a team and work for each other and we’re able to do great things.”

That coaching staff comes with quite the pedigree at the helm: A two-time conference player of the year as a Wichita State Shocker, Sara Walkup.

“Honestly sometimes I don’t even really think about it,” said Cheney senior Jailyn Adolph. “She’s always been coach Walkup to me.”

The head of the Cardinals since 2008, Walkup (formerly Lungren), says she hopes she’s passed on her experiences, through her coaching over the years.

“I’ve had plenty of talent, but they’re the ones doing the work,” Walkup said. “I’m helping them, molding them, but they’re the ones at the end of the day doing the work. I just hope that they can see how much the game of volleyball can do for their lives too.”

Now years later, many are looking back on her playing days both as a Shocker and Caldwell Blue Jay as she’s heading into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” she said. “It kind of blows my mind a little bit that the people are still thinking about my playing days.”

Even with the success that she’s found in both, the answer to if coaching or playing was more of a challenge was an easy one for Walkup.

“Coaching. Definitely coaching. There are plenty of times I wish I could go out and take a swing, but that’s part of the challenge. It’s kind of a cool, different kind of a challenge.”

Walkup will join ten other inductees in joining the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame this Sunday. You can find more information on the Hall of fame here.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com