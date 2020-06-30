Advertisement

Lights On! partners with Wichita Police Department to 'heal community relationships'

(KWCH)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has launched a community-driven program "with the mission to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies."

The program, called "Lights On!" means WPD officers, on traffic stops, can provide a voucher for a free repair on mechanical problems with the vehicle rather than citing the driver. Some common mechanical violations include burned-out light bulbs, broken turn signals, etc.

WPD has partnered with the following businesses for this program:

• Auto Mech, 4615 E. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS 67208

• G&L Garage, 2502 E. 13th St. N. Wichita, KS 67214

• Nail’s Auto Service, Inc., 1402 N. Hillside Wichita, KS 67214

“The Lights On! program is a way to build relationships between police departments and the communities they serve,” said Don Samuels, CEO and Founder of Lights On!. “Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need. “We are giving officers a new tool on their duty belt that creates a positive interaction and improve community-police relations during these tense times,” Samuels said.

WPD Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the program gives officers a useful tool to engage with drivers and offer a helpful solution rather than a ticket or fine.

“We are excited to get this program up and running after working on it with many community partners over the last three years,” said Chief Ramsay. “For some families, a broken taillight or turn signal can sometimes mean choosing between a minor auto repair and buying groceries. A citation for these minor offenses can lead to further financial strain and will most likely lead to additional confrontations with law enforcement. This is a well-intended effort to help, versus hurt community members.”

The Lights On! initiative will launch in the 67214 zip code initially. WPD hopes to expand the program citywide in the coming months. The Lights On! program is supported by community in-kind and financial donations. To learn more or donate, visit

.

About Lights On!
Lights On! is a community-driven program that offers repair vouchers instead of traffic tickets for participating law enforcement agencies and communities they serve. The program was founded after the unnecessary death of Philando Castile in 2016 as a solution to a small problem that has a significant community impact. Officers can provide drivers with Lights On! vouchers redeemable for free repairs of broken lights at partnered auto shops. The vouchers reduce the financial burden that could lead to a potential downward spiral for community members in need as well as creates a positive interaction between drivers and officers, to rebuild trust. Lights On! was created by Don Samuels, founder of MicroGrants, a non-profit dedicated to providing people of potential with grants that spur economic stability by bridging the gap between their current state and a more successful future. For more information, visit LightsOnUS.org and follow Lights On! on Facebook and Twitter.

Latest News

Community

Salina activist strives for 'Know Justice, Know Peace' plaza for city youth

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
A Salina mother is joining forces with other community activists to continue the black lives matter momentum and create a safe space for kids and families around the city to grow and connect with each other.

Community

Protesters rally from cars, motorcycles, front doors in North Central Wichita Sunday

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT
Protesters took to the streets in North Central Wichita Sunday night, but in a different way than other cities across the country.

Community

Demonstrations continue throughout Kansas communities

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
Demonstrations were held in Salina and Hutchinson Sunday

Community

Father and daughter duo get creative during pandemic

Updated: May. 31, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
David an Lauryn Williams used their extra time to start Daddy Daughter Decor, where the pair up-cycles everyday objects into home decor.

Latest News

Community

The Wichita Children's Home struggles to find clear masks

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
The Wichita Children's Home needs clear masks to open communication for hearing impaired and frightened kids.

Community

Newton names new city manager

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT
The City of Newton Tuesday named Kelly McElroy as its new city manager.

Community

Parents skeptical of new virtual summer camps

Updated: May. 24, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
With many summer camps transitioning to online formats, parents wonder how effective they'll be.

Community

Candlelight vigil held for Hoxie teen who died in ATV crash

Updated: May. 23, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
Saturday evening, Hoxie High School will hold a candlelight vigil for Nikki Stuckey, 15, who died Friday in an ATV accident.

Community

Local food banks receive 2,000 pounds of elk, bison meat from KDWPT

Updated: May. 20, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Public Lands Division has donated 2,137 pounds of elk and bison meat to seven food banks in Kansas.

Community

Kroger announces $130 million in 'Thank You Pay' for associates, continues paid emergency leave

Updated: May. 18, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
The Kroger Co. announced Monday that it will provide a special Thank You Pay to hourly employees working on the front lines in grocery stores, supply chains, manufacturing, pharmacies and call centers.