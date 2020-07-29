Kansas announces 14 new deaths, 698 new COVID-19 cases since Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Health Department reported 698 new COVID-19 cases statewide since Monday. The department also announced 14 new deaths, bringing the total to 349.

On Monday, the state announced the death of a 20-year-old due to the coronavirus – the youngest to-date

There were 56 new hospitalizations since Monday – bringing the total to 1,700. In Kansas hospitals, 84% of ventilators are available statewide. There are 951 ICU beds available and of the 364 in use, 83 are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Of the 284,949 tests performed, 258,079 have come back negative. The number of tests coming back positive is at 9.4%.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), will hold a press briefing today, July 29, at 4 p.m. He will be joined by Dr. Susan Voorhees, a psychologist based in Topeka who specializes in the needs of children affected by trauma.

