Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help in locating 13-year-old

Kearya Bliss was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at her residence in Syracuse.
Kearya Bliss was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at her residence in Syracuse.(Hamilton County Sheriff's office)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYRACUSE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl.

Kearya Bliss was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at her residence in Syracuse. She’s described as having brown hair and is 5′2 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and shorts.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call them at (620) 384-5616.

Missing Person!

Posted by Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 1, 2020

