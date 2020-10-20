Advertisement

Abuse from Gregg Marshall precedes Wichita State, former players say

(KWCH)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse continue into Wichita State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall, a new, national report sources former players from Winthrop University, with stories about abuse from Marshall well before he arrived in Wichita. Those players are named in the article in The Athletic. Marshall coached at Winthrop from 1998 to 2007. In that time, he led the Eagles to new heights, including seven consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Tuesday, the latest report in The Athletic cites former Winthrop players with a list of prior incidents. This included an accusation that he taunted a player on medication for his mental health and screamed at a player that he’d “send him back to Africa.” The verbal-abuse claims also include allegations that Marshall would regularly use a derogatory term for a woman’s vagina when calling out a player’s toughness and using the term with a hand gesture when trying to drive home a point.

While there aren’t reports of Marshall physically striking a player as he’s accused of doing to a player and assistant coach at Wichita State, the former Winthrop players cited in The Athletic cite incidents in which Marshall had to be separated from a player. Former players said Winthrop’s athletic director was eventually made aware of what was happening, but nothing was done.

Marshall was hired at Wichita State from Winthrop in 2007, starting the year after he led the Eagles to the school’s first NCAA Tournament win.

Marshall on Tuesday issued the following statement in response to the report from his time at Winthrop.

As I have stated previously, I am deeply committed to my players and the teams we have built together. I believe unequivocally in their value as athletes, as students, and as people. Any portrayal of me to the contrary is wrong.

Throughout my career as a coach, I have devoted myself to empowering my players to achieve their greatest potential. That’s the legacy I have built throughout my career – both at Wichita State and at Winthrop University.

My nine years at Winthrop (1998-2007) saw the Eagles achieve greater success than ever before. Not only did our players win on the court, but our team graduated all but one senior student-athlete during my tenure. I am extremely proud of what we built together at Winthrop and will always reflect fondly on my years there.

I acknowledge that my coaching style isn’t for everyone. I am passionate and energetic, and countless players have thrived on my programs and excelled in our team culture.

I am not demeaning or abusive. I have always pledged my full-hearted commitment to my team. I hope that no player or coach in my program ever doubts my respect for them or my investment in their success.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs, Edwards-Helaire run away with 26-17 win over Bills

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed new teammate Le’Veon Bell and the rest of the NFL how dominant the Kansas City Chiefs' running attack is already.

National

Kansas native joins 2020 World Series umpire crew

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
A Kansas native will join the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series umpiring crew.

College

KU’s Pooka Williams opts out of 2020 season

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. will be opting out of the remainder of the 2020 football season to be closer to family, he announced on Twitter.

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs sign Le’Veon Bell 2 days after release from Jets

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Le’Veon Bell two days after he was released by the New York Jets.

Latest News

Sports

Shockers Draw Dayton In Crossover Classic

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
Wichita State will battle Dayton to open up the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., with either Creighton or Utah looming on the second day.

Sports

Wichita to host NCAA Tournament opening rounds in 2025

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The last time the city hosted the tournament was in 2018.

Sports

‘Border Showdown’ rivalry between KU, Missouri postponed to 2021-22 season

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
Kansas Athletics announced today that due to the unique and difficult challenges COVID-19 has brought to the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, an agreement has been made to delay the upcoming six-game series vs. Missouri by one season.

Sports

Gregg Marshall: ‘I have never physically struck a player or colleague’

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall on Tuesday released a statement denying wrongdoing as an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving continues.

Sports

Mother, professor from Stillwater, Okla. shatters Prairie Fire Marathon record

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
ompeting in the Prairie Fire Marathon, McKale Montgomery shattered a Kansas state record by more than five minutes.

College

Wildcats Nab Pair of Big 12 Weekly Honors

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT
|
By Kansas State Athletics
Kansas State senior defensive back AJ Parker and true freshman quarterback Will Howard were honored following the Wildcats' 21-14 win at TCU as they have been named the Big 12 Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday.