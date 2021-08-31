Heartspring employee sentenced to probation after posting video of minor showering

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Heartspring employee was sentenced to three years probation for posting a video on her Snapchat of a nude minor showering.

Heartspring said a staff member found the video last November and reported it through the organization’s abuse and neglect tool as well as to senior leadership.

The organization said its leadership acted swiftly in suspending and subsequently firing the employee, identified as Taylor Flowers. The organization said it also notified the student’s family, local law enforcement, the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), the Heartspring Board of Directors, all Heartspring School families, and staff leadership.

“In Ms. Flowers’ affidavit, she stated that her post was a response to another staff member posting an equally concerning picture of another Heartspring student on Snapchat. This statement was investigated thoroughly and never substantiated by Heartspring, DCF, or law enforcement,” said Heartspring in a release.

According to the affidavit, Flowers told police that she took the video in response to a photo sent to her from another employee showing a student on the toilet. Flowers said she accidentally shared the video to her story. She said, when she found out, she removed it immediately.

“Taylor stated that she would be upset if it was her daughter and she would’ve never done it if she hadn’t received a video from the other employee and took it as a joke,” according to the affidavit.

Heartspring said it has since implemented two new policies as a result of the incident: 1) banning all personal recording devices, like cell phones and iPads, in areas around children and 2) requiring two staff members to be present to assist with bathing.

New CEO Karina Forrest Perkins also introduced a President’s Family Advisory Council to stay connected with families and be available for their questions, concerns, and suggestions related to policy and practice.

