Wichita businesses come together to celebrate life of Preston Spencer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than a dozen Wichita businesses came together Monday night, Sept. 13, to honor the memory of Preston Spencer. Spencer was shot and killed early last Tuesday at Enigma Club & Lounge in Old Town.

Spencer’s funeral was Monday morning. Monday evening, several restaurants and other businesses came to Twelve Restaurant & Bar to celebrate Spencer’s life and fundraise with raffles and a silent auction to help his family. Spencer was a bartender at Twelve Restaurant & Bar.

Spencer was a husband and father of two young children. You can find further information on community efforts to support his family here.

Wichita police continue working to find the suspected gunman in the Sept. 7 shooting that killed Spencer and wounded five others. Police said 23-year-old Keshawn Maurice Dawson shot through glass doors of the Enigma Club & Lounge at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said Dawson was kicked out of the club after some type of disturbance on the dance floor. Minutes later, they say he shot into the club multiple times from the outside. They ask anyone with information to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4646 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

