Advertisement

Snow melt weather ahead

70′s possible by Monday but Arctic Air looks to make an extended stay.
Big Changes Ahead
Big Changes Ahead(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a muddy couple of days. We’re kicking off Sunday clear and chilly but by the afternoon expect accelerated snow melt as sunshine and 60′s take over the forecast. By President’s Day on Monday temperatures could soar into the 70′s for the southern tier of the state. Keep in mind though that with the warm up, breezy conditions are expected. Enjoy this quick taste of Spring before Arctic air makes a big return. By Tuesday temperatures will drop by 50° with highs in the 20′s expected statewide. This should be a dry push of bitter cold air but it doesn’t look to leave the Great Plains until next weekend, so get prepared now for an extended chill.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear skies. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 40.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 70. Becoming partly cloudy; turning colder and breezy by later afternoon.

Tue: Low: 19. High: 27. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: Low: 8. High: 23. Increasing clouds. Chance for overnight snow.

Thu: Low: 11. High: 22. Cloudy- Light snow possible.

Fri: Low: 9. High: 32. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 44. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 48. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hours after escaping from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, Gabriel Sanchez Jr. was...
Escaped inmate from Hutchinson Correctional Facility back in custody
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright’s death
Walser Auto Campus in Wichita, Kansas
Luxury cars bound for Wichita stranded on burning cargo ship
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
President Biden approves Kansas disaster declaration
Brandon Prouse Jr. is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Feb. 13 killings of...
Wichita man charged with 1st-degree murder in deadly double shooting

Latest News

Warming trend through Monday
Chilly Saturday, warming up Sunday
Warming trend kicks in for the weekend.
More snow melt this weekend ahead of bitter cold
what's next
Frigid Friday morning across Kansas
It will be warming up Friday afternoon.
Warming trend kicks in Friday & this weekend