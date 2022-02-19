Snow melt weather ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a muddy couple of days. We’re kicking off Sunday clear and chilly but by the afternoon expect accelerated snow melt as sunshine and 60′s take over the forecast. By President’s Day on Monday temperatures could soar into the 70′s for the southern tier of the state. Keep in mind though that with the warm up, breezy conditions are expected. Enjoy this quick taste of Spring before Arctic air makes a big return. By Tuesday temperatures will drop by 50° with highs in the 20′s expected statewide. This should be a dry push of bitter cold air but it doesn’t look to leave the Great Plains until next weekend, so get prepared now for an extended chill.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 31.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear skies. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 40.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 70. Becoming partly cloudy; turning colder and breezy by later afternoon.

Tue: Low: 19. High: 27. Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: Low: 8. High: 23. Increasing clouds. Chance for overnight snow.

Thu: Low: 11. High: 22. Cloudy- Light snow possible.

Fri: Low: 9. High: 32. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 15. High: 44. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 24. High: 48. Mostly sunny.

