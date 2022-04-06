Wicked wind and wildfire weather today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we saw a few raindrops while you were sleeping, but now its dry and windy with wildfire concerns today and Thursday. Sustained wind from the northwest between 20 and 40 mph will occasionally gust to over 50 placing us in extreme to possibly catastrophic conditions.

Behind a cold front, today will also be much cooler across Kansas. Highs in the lower 60s this afternoon will tumble into the 50s tomorrow and the before mentioned breeze (and clouds) will make it feel even cooler.

Much warmer weather will return to the state this weekend as temperatures top-out in the 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the warmth will be the wind and possible to likely wildfire weather concerns.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. Wind: NW 20-35; gusty. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly clear and blustery. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy, very windy, and cool. Wind: NW 25-50; gusty. High: 57.

Fri: Low: 35. High: 60. Sunny, breezy in the morning.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 69. Sunny and warmer.

Sun: Low: 54. High: 82. Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Mon: Low: 57. High: 80. Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 81. Partly cloudy, windy; late-day storms.

