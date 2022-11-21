Milder Monday afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weekend weather will stick around during the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will soar into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon underneath mainly sunny skies.

Expect more of the same on Tuesday as chilly morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s during the afternoon.

A weather maker will move through the area on Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but between the milder temperatures and lack of energy with the storm system, we are only expecting gusty winds, and maybe a few sprinkles on Thursday morning.

Beyond the holiday into early December, the outlook appears even warmer. A strong southerly flow should push high temperatures well into the 60s, or 10 to 15 degrees above average.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 56.

Tonight: Clear, then a few clouds. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, staying mild. Wind: S 5-15. High: 60.

Wed: Low: 36. High: 58. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 53. Morning sprinkles; mostly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 55. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 34. High: 64. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 57. Mostly sunny skies.

