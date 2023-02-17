Wichita city councilmember announces run for mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Councilmember Bryan Frye on Thursday announced his campaign for this year’s mayoral election.

During his speech to announce his run, Frye addressed a number of issues on which he plans to focus. These include safety and security, tackling concerns addressing mental health and substance abuse -- especially among the homeless, and building up Wichita to be the next leading city in the U.S.

Frye joins three other challengers currently registered as Wichita mayoral candidates: Julie Rose Stroud, Anthony Gallardo and Celeste Racette, the founder of Save Century II. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is also expected to run for reelection.

The Aug. 1 primary for the non-partisan position will narrow the mayoral candidate field down to two. From the final pair, voters will choose the city’s next mayor in the Nov. 7 general election.

