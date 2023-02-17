Wichita city councilmember announces run for mayor

Wichita City Councilmember Bryan Frye announced his candidacy for mayor.
Wichita City Councilmember Bryan Frye announced his candidacy for mayor.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Councilmember Bryan Frye on Thursday announced his campaign for this year’s mayoral election.

During his speech to announce his run, Frye addressed a number of issues on which he plans to focus. These include safety and security, tackling concerns addressing mental health and substance abuse -- especially among the homeless, and building up Wichita to be the next leading city in the U.S.

Frye joins three other challengers currently registered as Wichita mayoral candidates: Julie Rose Stroud, Anthony Gallardo and Celeste Racette, the founder of Save Century II. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is also expected to run for reelection.

The Aug. 1 primary for the non-partisan position will narrow the mayoral candidate field down to two. From the final pair, voters will choose the city’s next mayor in the Nov. 7 general election.

