80 percent of homes in Sedgwick County to increase in value

A house with a sold sign displaying from the window.
A house with a sold sign displaying from the window.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an appraisal report released Wednesday by Sedgwick County, it was revealed that 80 percent of homes in the county will increase in value in 2023.

The typical rate of increase for homes is about 10 percent. Just 1 percent of “residential parcels” as the county describes them, will decrease in value, with 19 percent of properties remaining the same.

For commercial properties, 52 percent will increase in value, 42 won’t change and 6 will decrease. ,

Last year, 88 percent of homes increased in value, the highest in the 10 years released by the county. For the last five years, the percentage of increase has hovered in the high 70s or 80s. After a drop to 15 percent in 2015, the majority of homes have increased in value every year since 2016.

