Advertisement

College Hill closes to trick-or-treaters, Halloween displays still a go

Pumpkin house in College Hill
Pumpkin house in College Hill(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood will not be a hotspot for trick-or-treaters to gather this year. The neighborhood association sent a letter out to residents asking that they turn off their lights on Halloween and not pass out candy. The association said it made a difficult decision due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to protect not only the health of the children of Wichita but also continue their ability to continue on in education this academic school year. We are thankful to our schools and teachers for making school happen for our kids and want to do our duty to support them in any way we can. We are also committed to the health and well-being of the homeowners in our neighborhood, and those wonderful citizens who visit us each year to trick or treat,” said the neighborhood association.

It continued, “This year is not the year of anyone to expose themselves to the virus by engaging in a large crowd environment incapable of social distancing. Our streets will not be blocked off this year, and we will ask our homeowners to turn off the lights on Halloween night and not pass out candy.”

The association has invited residents to set up Halloween decorations throughout the streets of College Hill during the month of October. Visitors are welcome to dress up, bring their own candy from home, drive through the neighborhood and take pictures of their favorite decorations along the way.

College Hill, a Wichita neighborhood that has become popular for trick-or-treating, is changing the rules this Halloween due to COVID-19.
College Hill, a Wichita neighborhood that has become popular for trick-or-treating, is changing the rules this Halloween due to COVID-19.(KWCH)
Alternatives for a healthy, happy Halloween
The ultimate guide to Halloween events, activities in Wichita

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said grouped Halloween activities into three categories. Trick-or-treating was among the high-risk activities, along with truck-or-treating, indoor costume parties and indoor haunted houses.

CDC Halloween activity risk
CDC Halloween activity risk(KWCH)

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be hosting a news conference.

News

Hutchinson home total loss after early Tuesday morning fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
No injuries were reported after a fire early Tuesday morning in Hutchinson.

Politics

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin added to attack ad lawsuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Flippin
Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Representative Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin have been added to the lawsuit surrounding a false political attack ad aimed at, then Wichita Mayoral Candidate Brandon Whipple.

Latest News

News

Andover middle-school parents relieved with return to in-person learning 5 days per week

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Faster deliveries expected with Amazon expansion in Sedgwick County

Updated: 13 hours ago

Education

Andover moving middle school students to full-time, in-person learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Braxton Jones and Ellen Terhune
The Andover Public Schools Board of Education on Monday decided to shift middle school students from a hybrid model to in-person learning on Mondays through Fridays.

Local

Faster deliveries expected with Amazon expansion in Sedgwick County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Caroline Elliott
With at least one warehouse under construction and another large one reported to be underway in Park City, people in the Wichita area can look forward to getting Amazon deliveries even faster.

Kansas Proud

Ceremony in Wichita welcomes 10 new U.S. citizens

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The League of Women Voters attended Tuesday’s ceremony, there to accept voter registration cards from any of the new citizens.

Sports

Gregg Marshall: ‘I have never physically struck a player or colleague’

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Wichita State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall on Tuesday released a statement denying wrongdoing as an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving continues.