Charity Blackmon sentenced to 46 years for 2021 murder

Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her vehicle, then shooting him March 26, 2021 in NE Wichita.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charity Blackmon, who earlier this year admitted to murdering 54-year-old Merrill Rebus in March 2021, was sentenced on Friday to more than 46 years in prison.

Blackmon’s sentence was 554 months for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The sentence was slightly less than the 586 months that was on the table.

Blackmon pled guilty in March to killing Rebus. According to court documents, on March 26 of last year just before 4:30 p.m., witnesses saw Blackmon crash her van into Rebus on a bicycle at 13th and Oliver. Blackmon then got out of her van and shot Rebus before leaving the area.

In June, Blackmon attempted to change her plea to to the second-degree murder charge. She argued that she was pressured to take the plea and didn’t have time to make a decision, and that she wanted to present new evidence. A judge reviewed her arguments and denied the motion.

