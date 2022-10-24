Temps tumble over 30 degrees today

Below normal highs in the 50s today
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a wet and much colder Monday. After three days with highs in the 80s, today will be over 30 degrees colder with temperatures hovering in the lower to middle 50s. A north breeze between 10-20 mph will only increase the chill factor.

Rain is likely through the middle of the day before we dry-out from east to west this afternoon. Skies will clear tonight, and we are expecting sunshine milder temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another weather maker will move through the state on Thursday into Friday bringing rain/thunder chances back to the forecast. However, nothing heavy nor severe is expected and rainfall amounts will generally be less than a quarter of an inch.

Quiet and warmer weather return just in time for the weekend. Highs in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday should climb into the 70s on Halloween.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy and much cooler with rain during the morning. Wind: N 10-20. High: 55.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds late. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 66.

Wed: Low: 38. High: 67. Mostly sunny.

Thu: Low: 45. High: 68. Mostly cloudy, breezy; late day showers.

Fri: Low: 49. High: 61. Morning showers, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 43. High: 65. Partly cloudy.

Sun: Low: 41. High: 66. Mostly sunny.

