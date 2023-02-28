12 News anchor Lily Wu resigns, exploring run for mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12 News anchor Lily Wu announced Tuesday that she will be leaving the news industry to explore her options in local politics.

“I’m forever grateful to the KWCH 12 News family and for the opportunity to tell the stories of Kansans these past 12 years. After 30 years of calling Wichita home, my love for our community and the investment it has made in me, has led me to consider serving our community in new ways. I’m resigning from KWCH to remove any perceived conflict of interest as an on-camera personality to consider a leadership role with the City of Wichita. I believe this step is imperative to safeguard the trust you have in me and everyone reporting the news at KWCH.

This will give me the time, energy and attention to explore a possible run for mayor. I’m humbled by how Wichita has embraced me and my family since immigrating here 30 years ago. I’m excited to continue listening to our community and look forward to making a decision in the coming weeks.”

Wu has not officially filed for the 2023 mayor race. If and when she does, she joins a host of potential candidates including Tom Kane, Anthony Gallardo, Julie Rose Stroud, and Celeste Racette, the founder of Save Century II, who have all officially filed with Sedgwick County Election Office. Councilmember Bryan Frye announced his run for office on Feb. 17. Brandon Whipple, the incumbent mayor, has yet to announce his run for re-election.

