12 News requests records on Marion police chief’s departure from KCMO PD

MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a calm day in Marion on Thursday, especially at the Marion County Record. Many questions still remain as to why the small-town newspaper was raided last Friday.

The Record’s attorney, Bernie Rhodes, said that they’re been no apology or explanation of why a search warrant was signed, allowing local law enforcement to seize items from the newspaper and the home of its owners, Eric Meyer, and his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer.

“If proper procedures are followed, this is vetted by someone who knows what they’re doing and then finally by a judge who knows what he or she is doing. I don’t know where the breakdown occurred here. My hope is that is one of the things the KBI is going to look into,” said Rhodes.

12 News requested records from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department where Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody worked until earlier this year. Besides saying that he left with the rank of captain after nearly 25 years, the department would not provide any information on internal investigations or the outcome of those saying those don’t need to be provided under the state’s public records law.

A forensic expert who works with Rhodes’ law firm is now looking at the items that Cody ordered to be seized from the Record, including six computers, three cell phones and two hard drives. They want to know whether or not they were accessed while being held by police.

As of Thursday afternoon, Rhodes said it would likely be next week before he or the Record know anything. He also said there is still the possibility of filing a lawsuit.

The constitution is starting to work here but it’s a day late and a dollar short. That’s why we’re pressing forward,” said the Rhodes.

Joan Meyer died a day after the raid on the Marion County Record. Her funeral is set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Valley United Methodist Church, 300 Santa Fe Street, in Marion. Eric Meyer said he believes the stress from the raid on the family’s newspaper contributed to his mother’s death.

